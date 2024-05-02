Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Issued By DA Davidson

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southern California Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Southern California Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Southern California Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAL opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. Southern California Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.71 million and a PE ratio of 10.01.

Southern California Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southern California Bancorp had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $22.46 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern California Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

