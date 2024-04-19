Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 997.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

PRF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,857. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $38.55.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

