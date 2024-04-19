Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 9,681 Shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,681 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 2.55% of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 37,511 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $42.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526. Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $96.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

