iPower (NYSE:IPW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
iPower Stock Performance
IPW opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56. iPower has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.80.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). iPower had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPower
iPower Company Profile
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iPower
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.