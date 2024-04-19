StockNews.com Upgrades Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) to “Strong-Buy”

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KOF. Scotiabank raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

NYSE KOF opened at $93.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.13. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

