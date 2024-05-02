567 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $547.28. 672,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,431,370. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.62 and a 12 month high of $639.00. The company has a market cap of $235.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $603.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.34.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.16, for a total value of $11,759,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,573 shares of company stock valued at $89,548,241 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 target price (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.58.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

