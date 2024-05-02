Beck Bode LLC Sells 103 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Beck Bode LLC lessened its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 194,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in AptarGroup by 20.7% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 12,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 15.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,357.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,528,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,357.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $5,318,280. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ATR traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.63 and a 1-year high of $148.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.44.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATR

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.