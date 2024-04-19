John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,723 shares during the quarter. American Software accounts for 1.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 1.80% of American Software worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,108,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Software by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,065,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,661,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Software by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after acquiring an additional 143,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,331,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after acquiring an additional 52,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,761. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $13.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.47 million, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.70.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. American Software had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

