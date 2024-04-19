Lafayette Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,800,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after buying an additional 498,170 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,394,000 after buying an additional 263,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,295,000 after buying an additional 262,373 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $5.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $476.19. The stock had a trading volume of 69,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,934. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $508.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.47.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 41.17%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.