Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Acquired by Family CFO Inc

Family CFO Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Family CFO Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.84. 42,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,485. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $40.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

