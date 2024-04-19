Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 33 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cable One from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $627.80.

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CABO traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $400.10. The company had a trading volume of 67,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,955. The business’s 50-day moving average is $439.41 and its 200 day moving average is $518.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $373.37 and a 52 week high of $768.75. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $10.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.86 by ($2.20). The firm had revenue of $411.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.66 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.