Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 275 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 53,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,471,000 after purchasing an additional 40,585 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 131,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,807,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $141.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.73. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $149.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.05.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

