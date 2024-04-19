Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,204 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,043 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 312.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Down 1.4 %

Illumina stock opened at $116.69 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $232.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.07.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.70.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

