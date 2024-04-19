Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,253,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,671,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,740,000 after buying an additional 368,505 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.85.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.3 %

KMB opened at $125.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.28.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.85%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.