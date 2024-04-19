MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Raised to $28.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MXL. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MaxLinear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Northland Securities raised shares of MaxLinear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MaxLinear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.09.

MXL stock opened at $20.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $35.09.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.06 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in MaxLinear by 291.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 120,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,586,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,406,000 after buying an additional 903,235 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,758,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 120,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

