Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $45.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PFE. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $25.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $40.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

