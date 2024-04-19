Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INFA. Citigroup upped their target price on Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Informatica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.78.

Informatica Stock Performance

Shares of INFA stock opened at $35.08 on Monday. Informatica has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -76.26, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Informatica had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $445.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.51 million. Analysts expect that Informatica will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Informatica

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 5,952 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $201,594.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,626,850.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $321,233.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 150,937 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,021.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 5,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $201,594.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 490,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,626,850.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,259,201. Company insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Informatica

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFA. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Informatica in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Company Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

