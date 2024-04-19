Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GSHD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $56.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $53.57 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 392.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark Miller acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.86 per share, with a total value of $369,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Terry O’connor bought 1,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,582 shares of company stock worth $561,249 and have sold 68,617 shares worth $5,291,137. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after buying an additional 437,576 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,847,000 after purchasing an additional 351,630 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $23,614,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,101,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,025,000 after purchasing an additional 308,312 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

