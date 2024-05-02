Bitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $1,145.04 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,145.04 billion and $39.16 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $58,144.57 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $423.08 or 0.00727637 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00051311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00100091 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,693,006 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

