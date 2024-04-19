Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Auna in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Auna in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

AUNA opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. Auna has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

