Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $75.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

KMPR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.40.

Get Kemper alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kemper

Kemper Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $57.01 on Monday. Kemper has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kemper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kemper by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Kemper by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Kemper by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.