Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Airbus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.
Airbus Stock Up 0.4 %
Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Airbus had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $24.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Airbus Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a $0.3635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.36. Airbus’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
