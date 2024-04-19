APi Group (NYSE:APG) PT Raised to $43.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on APi Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Shares of APG stock opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. APi Group has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at $209,378,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in APi Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 34,302,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,877,000 after acquiring an additional 103,283 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in APi Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,790,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in APi Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,083,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,087,000 after acquiring an additional 593,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,751,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in APi Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,643,000 after acquiring an additional 201,805 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

