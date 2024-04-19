Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Azul from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.26.

Get Azul alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Azul

Azul Stock Down 4.1 %

Institutional Trading of Azul

NYSE AZUL opened at $5.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40. Azul has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $13.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Azul during the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,308,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azul by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 555,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 267,603 shares during the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.