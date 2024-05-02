Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $117.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

