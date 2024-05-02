SOLVE 24-Hour Volume Reaches $134,304.93 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, SOLVE has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $13.44 million and approximately $134,304.93 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002367 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 75.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

