Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given New $42.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VNOM. Barclays started coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Viper Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Viper Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. Viper Energy has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.28.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.61 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Viper Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

