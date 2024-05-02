Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EEFT. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Euronet Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.75.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $104.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.14. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $73.84 and a one year high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $999,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $10,450,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 5.6% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 31,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

