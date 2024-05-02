Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 455,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 26,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.6% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

