Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 325 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 176,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 95,299 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $70.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.73 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.96.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

