Choreo LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 427,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,729,000 after buying an additional 36,284 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 413,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,869,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,586,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 328,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,543,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $179.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $141.84 and a 12 month high of $187.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.30 and its 200-day moving average is $171.95.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

