Choreo LLC Sells 168 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 53,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Medtronic Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of MDT stock opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.38.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic
In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.91.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.