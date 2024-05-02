Choreo LLC Sells 168 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 53,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.38.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.