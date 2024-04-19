Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $35.55 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 7,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $315,447.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 492,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,995,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 707,707 shares of company stock valued at $29,526,367 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

