Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOUFree Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $552.53 million, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04.

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

