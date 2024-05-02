Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for TG Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TGTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 16.3 %

TGTX opened at $15.88 on Thursday. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 794.40 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

Insider Activity at TG Therapeutics

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $351,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

