Brokers Issue Forecasts for Five Star Bancorp’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Star Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Five Star Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04. The company has a market cap of $378.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.38.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five Star Bancorp news, Director Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith acquired 80,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $1,750,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 227,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,126.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSBC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 157,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 79,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

