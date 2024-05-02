Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for The Shyft Group, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for The Shyft Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Shyft Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $202.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.40 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36.

In related news, CEO John Albert Dunn acquired 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the third quarter valued at $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

