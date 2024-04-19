NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NetSol Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of NTWK stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $15.24 million for the quarter.

In other NetSol Technologies news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,736 shares in the company, valued at $59,719.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.71% of NetSol Technologies worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

