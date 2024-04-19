Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,450 ($18.05) target price on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a GBX 10.60 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from Next 15 Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Next 15 Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,769.23%.
Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.
