System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Price Target Raised to GBX 615 at Canaccord Genuity Group

System1 Group (LON:SYS1 – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 450 ($5.60) to GBX 615 ($7.66) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
System1 Group Stock Performance
LON SYS1 opened at GBX 490 ($6.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,924.90 and a beta of 1.38. System1 Group has a twelve month low of GBX 145 ($1.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 545.50 ($6.79). The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 418.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 308.58.
System1 Group Company Profile
