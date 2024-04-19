System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Price Target Raised to GBX 615 at Canaccord Genuity Group

System1 Group (LON:SYS1 – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 450 ($5.60) to GBX 615 ($7.66) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

System1 Group Stock Performance

LON SYS1 opened at GBX 490 ($6.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,924.90 and a beta of 1.38. System1 Group has a twelve month low of GBX 145 ($1.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 545.50 ($6.79). The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 418.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 308.58.

System1 Group Company Profile

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

