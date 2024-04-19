Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Orezone Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.83.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ORE
Orezone Gold Price Performance
Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$92.01 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
About Orezone Gold
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Orezone Gold
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.