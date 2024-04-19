Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Insider Mal Patel Acquires 400 Shares

Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) insider Mal Patel bought 400 shares of Merchants Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 537 ($6.68) per share, for a total transaction of £2,148 ($2,673.97).

Merchants Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

MRCH opened at GBX 540 ($6.72) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £794.34 million, a PE ratio of 4,153.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. Merchants Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 476 ($5.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 585.99 ($7.29). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 527.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 526.82.

Get Merchants Trust alerts:

Merchants Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21,538.46%.

Merchants Trust Company Profile

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.