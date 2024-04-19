Richard Bernstein Buys 100,000 Shares of Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) Stock

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Bernstein acquired 100,000 shares of Insig AI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($17,428.11).
Insig AI Price Performance
Shares of Insig AI stock opened at GBX 17 ($0.21) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.07. The company has a market cap of £18.43 million, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of -0.36. Insig AI Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 27 ($0.34).
Insig AI Company Profile
