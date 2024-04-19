Richard Bernstein Buys 100,000 Shares of Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) Stock

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Bernstein acquired 100,000 shares of Insig AI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($17,428.11).

Insig AI Price Performance

Shares of Insig AI stock opened at GBX 17 ($0.21) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.07. The company has a market cap of £18.43 million, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of -0.36. Insig AI Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 27 ($0.34).

Insig AI Company Profile

Insig AI Plc engages in the provision of data science and machine learning development solutions. The company's ESG disclosure research tool which is used to compare companies against ESG progress with the use of the Group's ESG framework. It offers advisory/consultancy services in the areas of regulatory experience, corporate reporting, ESG investment, and framework and materialty experience; ESG disclosure Data, a centralised library of transparent, tagged, and machine readable ESG data.

