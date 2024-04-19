Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Insider Glen Suarez Buys 7,500 Shares

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) insider Glen Suarez acquired 7,500 shares of Impax Environmental Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 394 ($4.90) per share, for a total transaction of £29,550 ($36,785.76).

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Impax Environmental Markets stock opened at GBX 385 ($4.79) on Friday. Impax Environmental Markets has a one year low of GBX 331.13 ($4.12) and a one year high of GBX 421.50 ($5.25). The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,604.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 392.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 377.18.

Get Impax Environmental Markets alerts:

Impax Environmental Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Impax Environmental Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,083.33%.

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Environmental Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Environmental Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.