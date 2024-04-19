Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $162,000 Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lessened its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.7 %

BERY opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.25. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BERY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Berry Global Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.