Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $81.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.90. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

