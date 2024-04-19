ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Shares Acquired by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Free Report) by 600.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group owned approximately 0.09% of ProShares Short Real Estate worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate in the first quarter worth about $269,000.

Shares of REK opened at $20.51 on Friday. ProShares Short Real Estate has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82.

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

