Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Gap Down to $40.04

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.04, but opened at $37.44. Yum China shares last traded at $37.11, with a volume of 1,772,555 shares traded.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.46.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 32.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Yum China by 7.8% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 888,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

