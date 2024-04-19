Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 104,931 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 104,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,813,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.42. 2,899,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,592,724. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.27. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

