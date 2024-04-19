RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in RTX were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.44.

RTX opened at $100.69 on Friday. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The company has a market cap of $133.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.23.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

